Metis Global Partners LLC Has $280,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company's stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Dillard's were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $431.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day moving average is $397.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $476.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

