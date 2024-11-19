Metis Global Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

