Metis Global Partners LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors by 733.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

