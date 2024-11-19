Metis Global Partners LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

