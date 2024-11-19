Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 227,334 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.99%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

