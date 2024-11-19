Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

