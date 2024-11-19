Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 141.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

