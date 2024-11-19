Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,753 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after buying an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,486,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,857,000 after buying an additional 1,195,035 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after buying an additional 636,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 244.69%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

