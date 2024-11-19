Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,630,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.74 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.