Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 273 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 33.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 26.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.