Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mistras Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mistras Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $272,260.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,593.06. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,644 shares of company stock worth $478,923. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Mistras Group Profile

Shares of MG stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $271.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

