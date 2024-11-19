Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

