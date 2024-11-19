Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.88 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.31). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.50), with a volume of 4,714 shares.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.59 million, a PE ratio of -200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

