Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 55.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 45.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

