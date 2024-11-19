National Bank Financial Estimates Enerflex FY2025 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.87. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

