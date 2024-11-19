National Bank Financial Increases Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.35.

CAE stock opened at C$31.19 on Monday. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

