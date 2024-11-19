Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Navigator were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Trading Up 0.4 %

Navigator stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on NVGS

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.