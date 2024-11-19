Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

