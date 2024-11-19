Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 66,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $685,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

