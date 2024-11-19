NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $173.83 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in NICE by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

