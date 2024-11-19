Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.28. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,494,172 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $358.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

