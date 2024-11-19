Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 5.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
