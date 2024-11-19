Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 353 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $210.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $151.92 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.