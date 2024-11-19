OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 905 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

