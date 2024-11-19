OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

