OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after buying an additional 495,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

