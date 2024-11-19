OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 489.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 266,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

