OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.