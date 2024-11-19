OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,655,000 after acquiring an additional 644,526 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,003,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,300,000 after acquiring an additional 529,913 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

