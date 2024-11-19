OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,183,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 625,852 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KDP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

