OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $174.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

