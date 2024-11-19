OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

