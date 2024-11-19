OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

