OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

