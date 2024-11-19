OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.