OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.