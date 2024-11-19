OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 433.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 154,408 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 62,545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS YDEC opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.