OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,354 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $4,856,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,730,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 928,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

