OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.