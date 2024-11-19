OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Trading Down 0.1 %

MSCI opened at $593.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.21. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $631.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.