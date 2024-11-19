OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,283 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 747,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 395,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.