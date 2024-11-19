Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 552,783.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,486 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HERD stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1581 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

