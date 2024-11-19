Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 322,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.92 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.