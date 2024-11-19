Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,462.50. This trade represents a 57.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The trade was a 7.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.