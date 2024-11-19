Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

