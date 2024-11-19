Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $78,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $4,134,000.

Amentum Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

