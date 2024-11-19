Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -194.34 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,802.56. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

