Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after buying an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 38.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,151,000 after buying an additional 887,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

UDR opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.