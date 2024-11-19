Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,208 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,438,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

