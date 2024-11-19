Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,747 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

